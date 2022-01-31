Blackburn Rovers dealt Leeds United transfer blow

Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a transfer blow after it was revealed that Leeds United will block any sort of loan departure Crysencio Summerville today, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 20-year-old is said to have been the subject of multiple loan offers from clubs across Europe, with the likes of Rovers and Hamburg having been mentioned as potential destinations for the youngster.

However it has now been said that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to keep Summerville under his watchful eye until the end of the current season as opposed to letting him leave on a temporary basis.

Leeds have their fair share of injury problems at present and it is thought that the winger is seen as an option that could be utilised during this hectic winter period of fixtures.

Summerville only joined the Whites from Feyenoord in 2020 but has already gone on to impress sections of the coaching staff at Elland Road and has been backed to have a bright future in the senior game.

The Verdict

This will come as a blow for Rovers as they are a club that likes to utilise the loan market to their advantage when money is tight.

Tony Mowbray will no doubt have other targets in mind, whilst he has already made some good moves in the market already this month to supplement his overperforming squad.

It is a case of going back to the drawing board in order to see what other options are out there and it is fair to assume that Blackburn will be keeping all avenues open in search of further reinforcements.

However a move for Summerville is now off the agenda, so perhaps they could revisit their interest in the player next summer once Leeds have more options available to them within their squad.