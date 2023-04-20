When Jon Dahl Tomasson and his Blackburn Rovers players wake up this morning, they will surely still have a big sense of disappointment hanging over them.

Last night's Championship match-up with Coventry City was a crucial one in the race for a play-off spot, and having been leading the game 1-0 going into injury time, Rovers will be incredibly disappointed not to have seen it out.

Unfortunately for Blackburn, though, the match ended 1-1, with Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson the one to put the ball into the Rovers net.

Claims he did so with his arm were ignored by the referee, with the goal awarded, and a gut-wrenching goal conceded.

There is further bad news coming out this morning, though.

How bad is Sam Gallagher's injury at Blackburn Rovers?

Indeed, reports are emerging claiming that Rovers forward Sam Gallagher has picked up an injury during the Sky Blues clash.

The forward was substituted during the 73rd minute of the match last night, and now, Alan Nixon via Patreon claims that the 27-year-old has aggravated a hamstring problem.

Gallagher was on the scoresheet for Rovers last night, taking his tally for the campaign to seven goals and two assists in 34 Championship matches.

In a big blow to Blackburn ahead of their run-in, Gallagher is now struggling to be fit for the club's next two matches, both of which come against Lancashire rivals.

Indeed, Nixon reports that the Rovers forward is a major doubt for Saturday's trip to Deepdale to face Preston, whilst he is also at risk of missing the Burnley clash next Tuesday.

How big of a blow is losing Sam Gallagher?

Given Gallagher has nailed down a starting spot for most of the season, it's clearly a big blow with just four games of the season remaining for him to potentially miss two, possibly less, possibly more.

Especially when you consider Rovers' other forward options and the fact they aren't exactly spoiled for choice in that department.

As Nixon points out, it could mean a change of system for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, which is far from ideal at this stage, and with so much at stake.

Where are Blackburn in the Championship standings?

At present, despite last night's late set-back, Rovers remain inside the top six, and with a game in hand on most sides around them.

They have multiple teams breathing down their neck waiting for a slip-up, though, with West Brom, Coventry, Sunderland, Norwich, and Preston all within two points.

From here on in, Blackburn's fixture list looks particularly tricky, though, it must be said, with the club due to face sides currently sitting 11th, 1st, 3rd and 5th in the division.

If they are to remain inside those play-off places come full time on May 8th, they certainly will have earned it.