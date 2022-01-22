Blackburn Rovers dealt injury blow ahead of their showdown with Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Dilan Markanday is set to be out of action for a considerable period of time due to a hamstring injury that he sustained against Hull City.

The winger was introduced as a substitute during Rovers’ clash with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Whilst Markanday would have been hoping to make a positive impact on what was his debut for the club, he was unable to prevent Blackburn from suffering a 2-0 defeat in this particular fixture.

After featuring regularly for Tottenham Hotspur’s Under-23 side earlier this season, the 20-year-old will now be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future at Blackburn as a result of his injury setback.

Having witnessed his side produce an underwhelming performance against Hull, Mowbray will be hoping that his players will be able to deliver a response to this display on Monday when Rovers face Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

Ahead of this showdown, the Blackburn boss has shared an update on Markanday.

Speaking to RoversTV (as cited by Blackburn’s official website) about the winger, Mowbray said: “The disappointing news is that Dilan picked up a hamstring injury in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch at Hull.

“It looks a pretty severe one and, without putting a timescale on it, he has a pretty bad hamstring injury that will keep him out for more than a couple of weeks. It’s a huge blow for both Dilan and us.”

The Verdict

This is a significant setback for Blackburn as they would have been hoping to call upon Markanday’s services on a regular basis after sealing a permanent move for the winger earlier this month.

However, with Markanday now set to be unavailable for selection, Rovers will need their other attacking players to deliver the goods in his absence.

When you consider that Ben Brereton Diaz has already scored 20 league goals for Blackburn this season, he will be confident in his ability to add to this particular tally.

Reda Khadra and Sam Gallagher could also be in line to feature in this particular fixture as Rovers aim to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by defeating a Boro side who are currently thriving under the guidance of Chris Wilder.