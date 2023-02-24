“I have some bad news” – Blackburn Rovers dealt crushing player blow ahead of QPR

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that Daniel Ayala is set to be out of action for eight weeks due to injury.

The defender sustained an issue with his hamstring during the club’s clash with Blackpool in midweek.

As a result of this injury, Ayala was withdrawn at half-time by Tomasson who opted to replace him with Hayden Carter.

Ayala will now not be available for selection until the closing stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackburn managed to seal all three points in their showdown with the Seasiders thanks to Tyrhys Dolan’s strike in the first-half of this fixture.

Thanks to this particular triumph, Rovers moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

Tomasson’s side will be looking to back up this particular triumph by securing a positive result in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

The R’s will have a new face in the dugout for this fixture as former Blackburn player Gareth Ainsworth was appointed as Neil Critchley’s successor on Tuesday.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Tomasson has shared an injury update on Ayala.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Blackburn’s official Twitter account), Tomasson said: “I have some bad news, Daniel [Ayala] is out for probably 8 weeks.

“So he’ll be a big miss with his experience.”

The Verdict

This is a crushing blow for Blackburn as they would have been hoping to lean upon Ayala’s wealth of experience over the course of the coming weeks.

Ayala has made 275 Championship appearances during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

During the current campaign, the Spaniard has managed to make 1.2 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 4.3 clearances per game and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the second-tier.

With Ayala set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, Blackburn will need the likes of Carter and Dom Hyam to step up to the mark as they look to retain a place in the top-six for the remainder of the campaign.

When Ayala is ready to make his return, Tomasson ought to consider easing him back into action as this will minimise the risk of another injury setback.