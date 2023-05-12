Blackburn Rovers squad members have responded to Ben Brereton Diaz’s heartfelt farewell message to the club.

The Chile international has played his final game for the club following the conclusion of the regular Championship season.

What next for Ben Brereton Diaz?

Brereton Diaz is now set to depart Ewood Park as a free agent with his contract expiring in the summer.

The striker has agreed to join La Liga side Villarreal for next season, meaning his time with Rovers is coming to an end after four years with the club.

The 24-year-old posted to social media a farewell message to the club, including staff, teammates and the fanbase.

This has led to former teammates such as Bradley Dack, Tyrhys Dolan, Sammie Szmodics and Darragh Lenihan all responding in-kind.

What did Ben Brereton Diaz’s former teammates reply to his Blackburn farewell message?

“Love ya brother,” wrote Dack, via Instagram.

Dack has been with the club throughout Brereton Diaz’s time at the club and has seen him grow into a pivotal part of the side.

The midfielder may also be set to depart the club this summer, with his contract also expiring in June.

“Some boy, all the best brother,” wrote Dolan.

Szmodics simply referred to the forward as “legend” in response to Brereton Diaz’s message.

“All the best Breo,” replied Lenihan, who played with Blackburn until 2022 before making the switch to Middlesbrough last summer.

Blackburn’s season came to an end on Monday with a 4-3 win over promotion rivals Millwall.

Results elsewhere meant that Rovers were unable to secure a top six finish, despite earning the victory they needed to keep their chances alive.

A Brereton Diaz brace sealed the comeback victory, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side having been 3-1 down to the Lions at one stage.

How big of a blow will Brereton Diaz’s exit be for Blackburn Rovers?

The forward bagged 14 league goals from 43 appearances last season, having scored 22 the campaign prior.

That level of goal scoring will be hard to replace under any circumstances, but that he is also leaving as a free agent will sting all the more.

Blackburn took a risk in not cashing-in on him a year ago in the hopes he could lead them to promotion and it has not worked out.

Perhaps someone in the squad already could step up to take on the role, but in all likelihood a new forward will need to be signed to fill the big gap he will be leaving behind.