Coventry City and Hull City "flirted" with the idea of appointing Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace as their head coach.

This is according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who believe a move to the Sky Blues could have been tempting for Eustace, considering he's from the Midlands and that's where his family currently lives.

Coventry sacked Mark Robins during the early stages of November, in what was a very controversial decision by owner Doug King, considering the 54-year-old previously enjoyed great success at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

It took until the latter stages of last month for the Sky Blues to finally make an appointment, with Frank Lampard being chosen as the man to succeed Robins.

The Chelsea legend will have a difficult task in his quest to fill his predecessor's shoes, but he has made a respectable start to life in the Midlands and will be keen to build on that, using his past Championship experience at Derby County.

Whilst Coventry had to contend with the reaction to their decision to sack Robins, Acun Ilicali's decision to cut Tim Walter's reign short on November 27th was a very popular one, with Hull struggling under the former Hamburg boss.

Ruben Selles has taken over since then, but fell to a defeat in his first game in charge on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers now sit bottom of the table.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Cardiff City 20 -13 18 22 Portsmouth 19 -13 17 23 Plymouth Argyle 20 -23 17 24 Hull City 21 -11 16 (As of December 16th, 2024)

Coventry City and Hull City considered John Eustace swoop

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that both Coventry and Hull had Eustace on their radar and even considered a swoop for him.

However, neither club made an official approach to Blackburn in the end.

A move to the Sky Blues may have even been seen as a step down, considering their league position, but Eustace could have been attracted to that job because his family still lives in the Midlands.

At this point, he lives in a hotel in Blackburn during the week and travels home when he can, so his current arrangements aren't exactly ideal for him at Ewood Park.

Coventry City and Hull City could have benefitted from John Eustace appointment

Blackburn were in a bit of trouble when Eustace came in, but he guided them to survival and that was a great achievement.

He could have done similar at the MKM Stadium, even though the Tigers are now without former key men Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

In saying, Selles (pictured above) looks to be a good appointment, and he could prove to be a success in East Yorkshire.

Coventry are another side that could have progressed after Eustace's potential appointment.

The current Blackburn boss would be a good appointment for most sides in the league.