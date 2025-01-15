A trio of Championship clubs find themselves in a transfer battle with various MLS clubs for unwanted Crystal Palace assets this January.

Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers are both reportedly interested in former Premier League winner Jeffrey Schlupp, while Frank Lampard is looking to bolster his Coventry City defence with the experience of former Arsenal man Rob Holding.

The pair have been largely uninvolved in Oliver Glasner's plans this campaign, particularly Rob Holding, who has appeared just once for the Eagles since joining in September 2023.

Holding and Schlupp - Appearances for Crystal Palace this season Name Age In squad Apps Minutes Jeffrey Schlupp 32 25 15 172 Rob Holding 29 1 0 0

While their Premier League days may be numbered, the pair presumably both have a tremendous amount to offer should they take a step down.

While Schlupp has reportedly received active interest from newly founded San Diego FC, Rob Holding has issued a vague 'come and get me' to any stateside club, as per Alan Nixon.

With the enticement of a transatlantic lifestyle that second-tier clubs cannot replicate, is there any hope for either of the three aforementioned Championship clubs to get their man.

Rob is holding out for an MLS move

Having played zero league minutes for Crystal Palace since joining over 500 days ago, it's safe to say Rob Holding's move to Selhurst Park has been a disaster.

Murmurs of a big falling out with Oliver Glasner, and even being left out of the official squad photo at the beginning of the season, the former Bolton man is as good as gone at Palace.

Alan Nixon's report suggests that Holding is free to join Coventry on loan, but even if he was keen, finances may be an issue.

Having spent seven years at Arsenal, the twilight of which he became something of a defensive super-sub, Rob Holding remains an incredibly recognisable figure within the English game, and will likely command the wages to reflect that.

According to estimates from sporting finance database Capology, Holding has been commanding £45,000-a-week to essentially just train with the South London side. Depending on the split between the two clubs, this would make him the highest earning player at Coventry by some distance.

Yet to reach his 30th birthday, many would suggest that there is no rush to realise his American dream yet, though it would appear likely that his mind has been made, and all that can reignite Coventry's allure is if zero American clubs make an offer.

Jeffrey Schlupp could be San Diego pioneer

Former Ghanian international Jeffrey Schlupp has been a tremendous servant to the English game, and judging by the interest from QPR and Blackburn still as highly rated as the last time he played second-tier football for Leicester in 2014.

While the 32-year-old could feasibly be an incredible asset in the EFL as he winds down on a career that bore both a Championship and Premier League winners medal, he may have other, warmer ideas.

Football Insider reports that former Ghanian international Jeffrey Schlupp has been invited to represent the first ever iteration of MLS' newest franchise, Californian side San Diego FC.

Representing an entirely different challenge to that faced by prospective Blackburn and QPR moves, again, it may be a case of the Championship clubs losing out to the highest bidder.

Schlupp would join the likes of Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, as well as EFL mainstays Paddy McNair and Alex Mighten, among others.

As per MLS ruling, clubs are only allowed to pay three players more than $683,750 annually. Luckily, San Diego have two spots left after the aforementioned Lozano, implying Schlupp could indeed be receive an enormous payday.

With the temptation of Californian sunshine and the inevitable payday that comes with a shiny new franchise, Schlupp, along with Holding, may find the appeal of a stateside move too strong to deny.

The MLS is seemingly maturing in its recruitment policy, and with arguably a similar calibre of player once you take out the household names, may become an increasing nuisance to Championship clubs in the transfer market, as Coventry, QPR and Blackburn are all finding out this term.