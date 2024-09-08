On the whole, many of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion look to be happy with how their side's summer transfer window played out.

There were, of course, some high profile departures, with last season's Championship Golden Boot Sammie Szmodics sold to Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, experienced forward Sam Gallagher headed for Stoke City, with 2023 summer signings Semir Telalovic and Leo Wahlstedt also sold after just a year at Ewood Park.

However, in terms of incomings, this window has been a productive one for Blackburn, with nine new first-team signings added to John Eustace's squad.

Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Danny Batth, Andreas Weimann, Balasz Toth and Todd Cantwell have all signed permanent deals with the club.

Meanwhile, Owen Beck, Lewis Baker and Amario Cozier-Duberry have joined on loan from Liverpool, Stoke and Brighton respectively.

All of that has left Rovers looking like they possess a much stronger squad to work with than they had last season.

However, if they still want to add some extra depth to their side, they do still have the option of going through the free agent market, with players without a club still able to be signed.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two free agents Blackburn Rovers may want to consider moving for now that the transfer window is closed, right here.

Kemar Roofe

It was a busy summer in terms of recruitment in attack, in particular at Ewood Park, with five of those nine signings coming in the forward areas.

However, it is hard to imagine that any player will be replicating the goalscoring exploits produced by Szmodics last season.

That may mean that Rovers could want to add another goalscorer to their ranks, in order to help spread the workload in that area, and Kemar Roofe is one who could be considered for that job.

The 31-year-old is available after leaving Rangers in the summer, having spent four years with the club, meaning he does have a connection with one of the club's other summer signings in Cantwell.

Roofe has also previously shown he knows how to score goals in the Championship, reaching double figures in the division in two separate seasons for Leeds United at this level.

His experience of the game on these shores could then also be helpful for Blackburn, by helping their new centre-forward signings from abroad - Ohashi and Gueye - to adapt to this level.

Related Barnsley saw glimpses of what was to come at Blackburn Rovers, Southampton: View Adam Armstrong was still a teenager when he joined the Tykes for a season in the Championship

Reggie Cannon

In defence, the club do look largely well-covered, but there may be an argument that another option would not go amiss.

If Dom Hyam or Hayden Carter picks up an injury at centre-back, it may be a big ask for one of the veteran alternatives, Danny Batth or Kyle McFadzean, to play an extended spell there.

Indeed, Eustace liked to rotate between playing two and three centre-backs, so there is not a great deal of scope to rotate in that area with just the four senior options.

Meanwhile, Leo Duru - who has only got his first taste of senior football at the start of this season - is the only natural alternative to Callum Brittain at right-back.

With that in mind, Reggie Cannon could be an option worth considering, given he is capable of playing in both those positions, which would see this potential move cover two issues.

The American international terminated his contract at QPR at the end of last month, just a year after joining the club on a four-year deal from Boavista, following his contentious exit from the Portuguese side.

As a result, the fact he does have some familiarity with the Championship from that stint at Loftus Road could also be useful for Blackburn, if they are to look to boost their options in defence one more time in this period.