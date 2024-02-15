Blackburn Rovers announcing the signing of 37-year-old centre-back Kyle McFadzean late on in the January transfer window may have raised a few eyebrows, but the former Coventry City man could be exactly what the club need after a difficult season so far.

Whilst there's no getting away from his age, he is still a capable performer at Championship level and started for Coventry City in their play-off final clash with Luton Town last May, showing there's plenty of life left in him yet.

Rovers have had a disappointing season so far in the league, and whilst they don't look like a side that will go down compared to others, it has been quite the fall from grace after missing out on the play-offs last season on goal difference.

Poor form and comments aimed at the Blackburn hierarchy culminated in head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson recently departing the club, and Rovers have moved to appoint former Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

While Eustace didn't sign McFadzean, he will be grateful to have someone of his experience at the club as Rovers look to put a difficult few months behind them and move up the table.

Kyle McFadzean could be exactly what Blackburn Rovers need

McFadzean made his debut for Rovers in their recent home fixture against Stoke City, and he didn't put a foot wrong as they came out on top with a 3-1 win.

Not only was this a hugely important win against a fellow struggling side, but it showed that McFadzean is a quality addition to the Blackburn team despite his age.

While his signing may have raised a few eyebrows, Blackburn supporters were quick to take to social media after the game to praise the veteran's performance.

An experienced head in the middle of defence is just what the doctor ordered for Blackburn, and it'll be no surprise to see them move up the Championship table in the weeks and months to come.

Kyle McFazdean's Blackburn Rovers Match Stats v Stoke City v Birmingham City Minutes Played 90 82 Clearances 3 1 Blocked Shots 1 1 Interceptions 1 1 Tackles 2 2 Dribbled Past 0 0 Ground Duels Won 3/5 2/4 Aerial Duels Won 0/0 1/1 Touches 31 43 Accurate Passes 17/19 30/37 Accurate Long Balls 2/4 7/13 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

McFadzean will also feel that he's got a point to prove, having not played for Coventry since the beginning of November.

His 171st and final appearance for the Sky Blues saw him hauled off at half-time against Preston on November 4 after he was judged to have fouled Milutin Osmajic to give away a penalty - a sad ending to his career in the Midlands.

However, he'd started 15 league games prior to that this season, captaining the club on 10 occasions, showing that he's still capable of playing regular Championship football - with Bobby Thomas, Joel Latibeaudiere, Luis Binks and Liam Kitching all signed over the summer though, the writing was somewhat on the wall for the veteran as soon as he started to show signs of slowing down.

Having only signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, the Sheffield-born man will be playing for a new contract in the summer, with the player seemingly showing no sign of slowing down, despite his age.

Kyle McFadzean is showing that age is just a number

According to Sofascore for the 2023-24 season, McFadzean has averaged 1.4 interceptions, 0.9 tackles and made 3.2 clearances per game that he has appeared in in the Championship this season.

Despite his age and being a more traditional centre-half, he is also comfortable on the ball and has a 100% successful dribble rate, along with an 88% passing accuracy.

McFadzean was an important part of the starting 11 that led Coventry to the play-off final last season, so it's actually a bit of a surprise that more Championship clubs weren't interested in him last month.

Blackburn and John Eustace will be glad that he's their player and, on a short-term deal, he represents a low-risk signing.

If he doesn't impress beyond his debut though, then the club can let him go in the summer and if he does perform, they can extend his deal.

It's a smart move, and it would be no surprise to see him become a fan favourite at Ewood Park, just like he was at Coventry City - Jon Dahl Tomasson wanted an experienced centre-back since the summer, but it's now going to be Eustace who will try and get a consistent level out of him.