Scottish Premiership side Rangers sacked manager Mick Beale on Sunday night, meaning they are now searching for a new manager.

It has been a poor start for the club, as they failed to qualify into the group stages of the Champions League and have lost three of their opening seven league games, with one being against Celtic.

The final straw was their 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, and the Gers will now be looking to make a swift appointment.

There were already a few names linked to the role before a decision was made on Beale, with Birmingham City’s John Eustace being a name mentioned. But, obviously, now that a decision has been made, more names could emerge, and Blackburn Rovers’ Jon Dahl Tomasson may be someone to keep an eye on.

Why could Rangers try to appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new manager?

Dahl Tomasson is a manager who arrived in the Championship last summer with not many knowing who he is or what he has achieved.

A year on, he may not have achieved much more, but he is definitely a manager who has got people taking notice.

The Danish manager put together a Blackburn side that were very young and unproven at the top end of the league and guided them to play-off contenders.

The Lancashire outfit play some excellent football, which is very easy on the eye and has turned Blackburn into a serious side instead of the sleeping giant they were.

The 47-year-old has taken charge of 67 games at Blackburn, and he is so far averaging 1.60 points per game, with it being much higher before this season.

Dahl Tomasson’s tenure at Ewood Park came under serious doubt in the summer, as it was revealed that Blackburn were having to make cuts due to their finances. This meant Dahl Tomasson’s summer business was put on hold, and there was the possibility of key departures.

Blackburn managed to keep hold of their main players, and while Dahl Tomasson has stayed at the club, it hasn’t been a great start to the season for the club, and you wonder whether, should there be interest in the manager, he could look to move on with his reputation still intact.

Would Jon Dahl Tomasson be a good managerial appointment for Rangers FC?

Given what he has done, you would assume clubs like Rangers have taken notice of his work from Malmö and Blackburn and put him on a potential managerial list.

The 47-year-old has shown that he is a manager who is capable of beating expectations and doing it in an entertaining style.

He has also shown he can trust young players, but the players that he has signed have seemed to have worked out well for Blackburn.

Rangers will want to appoint a manager who can not only get results but can also play attractive football and be good enough on the European stage.

Dahl Tomasson seems to tick those boxes, with his spell at Blackburn making him an all-around better manager.

No one is saying he is definitely a target for the Scottish side, but should he be, this seems like the perfect time for Rangers to test Blackburn’s resolve and make a move for the Danish manager.

Despite them not making a good start to this season, Blackburn will know they have a very good manager on their hands, and at some point he is going to attract the interest of teams from elsewhere.