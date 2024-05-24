Highlights Blackburn Rovers faced a tough season, narrowly avoiding relegation by just three points.

Forward Sammie Szmodics emerged as the Championship's top scorer with 27 goals.

Blackburn should consider selling Szmodics for around £20m to fund a rebuild and bring in new players.

Blackburn Rovers endured a difficult season, finishing just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Blackburn had narrowly missed out on the play-offs the season before, and it was hoped they'd be able to build on their momentum this year. Rovers, though, struggled for consistency and were dragged into a relegation battle after an eight-game winless run at the start of 2024.

One bright spark in an otherwise dismal campaign, though, was the emergence of forward Sammie Szmodics, who, despite Blackburn's struggles, finished as the Championship's top scorer with 27 goals.

The Irishman has been at Blackburn since 2022 but only managed five Championship goals in his debut season as he initially struggled to adapt to life in Lancashire.

Szmodics, though, has defied all expectations this season, and his goals have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Brentford and Luton Town - the latter will be with Blackburn in the Championship next season now.

Blackburn require a rebuild this summer, and the sale of Szmodics would help John Eustace bring in the players he needs to steer Blackburn away from a relegation battle.

Szmodics would reportedly command around £20m for his services, and with the striker turning 29 at the start of next season, Blackburn should look to cash in whilst his stock is high.

Szmodics in the form of his life

Szmodics has been a reliable, if not prolific, goalscorer throughout his career, with the Irishman scoring as many goals this season for Blackburn as he managed in 96 appearances for former club Peterborough United.

Szmodics is enjoying a purple patch in front of goal, but his career to date suggests he's unlikely to keep up this level of efficiency.

Sammie Szmodics career stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United 162 38 16 Peterborough United 96 27 14 Blackburn Rovers 89 40 8 Bristol City 4 0 0 Braintree 3 2 1

Blackburn have benefitted from a sharp rise in form from Szmodics, helping keep them in the Championship. But Rovers would be smart to assume he is unlikely to maintain the levels of performance he's shown over the last 10 months and instead look to cash in whilst his market value is at an all-time high.

Newly promoted Leicester City are said to be interested in bringing Szmodics to the Premier League, and with Blackburn looking for around £20m to part with their star man, Rovers would be sensible to negotiate with Leicester or any other party given the year their player has just had.

It's probably a fair assessment that his stock will never be this high again.

Szmodics fee to help fund rebuild

Eustace joined Blackburn in February with the club in freefall and helped guide them to safety after losing just eight of his 28 games in charge.

The Englishman will be looking to stamp his authority on Blackburn's squad this summer, though, and any funds raised from the sale of Szmodics would go a long way to helping Eustace rebuild the side in his image.

Blackburn are reportedly eyeing up Motherwell striker Theo Blair as a replacement for Szmodics, whilst they are also said to be in the market for Josh Murphy and Greg Docherty, who are both set to become free agents this summer.

It's set to be a busy summer for Blackburn, and with Szmodics to turn 29 at the start of next season and entering the final two years of his contract, it feels like an opportune time for Blackburn to turn a significant profit on their star striker.

The exit of a prolific player will always be felt, yet in this case, moving him on for a handsome eight-figure fee really isn't the end of the world.