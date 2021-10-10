Blackburn Rovers could be set for blow with vital duo potentially set to miss Coventry City clash

Blackburn Rovers could be set to be without both key forwards Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher when they return to action against Coventry City next weekend, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been managing their attacking situation very well this season so far after they failed to bring in a replacement for last term’s top scorer Adam Armstrong during the summer transfer window. That came with a late window move for Josh Maja falling through due to injury issues.

The form of Brereton Diaz has been a major factor in Rovers coping without the loss of Armstrong this season so far.

The Chile international has managed to fire home a highly impressive tally of ten goals in his 11 Championship appearances so far.

However, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, Brereton could now miss Blackburn’s meeting with Coventry City at Ewood Park next weekend due to his international commitments with Chile. That comes with them having a World Cup qualifier on Friday against Venezuela.

The report also adds that Blackburn could be further impacted by the potential loss of Gallagher. That comes with the attacker needing a fitness test to ensure he is ready to return to action after being forced off the field in their defeat at Blackpool.

The verdict

This would be a huge blow for Blackburn because Brereton Diaz and Gallagher are essential parts of their side with them bringing creativity and goals to the table.

Without the duo against Coventry, Mowbray would be left facing a major problem of how to get his side in a position where they can cause the Sky Blues issues.

Brereton Diaz has arguably been the standout player in the Championship this season to date. He has been in sensational form and is a player that is beginning to realise his potential and is someone that just needs to be playing week in week out to maintain his momentum.

However, with him now an international for Chile it was always going to be possible that this kind of situation would arise for Blackburn.

His international performances have seemed to inspire his positive run of form this season, so Rovers can not have too many complaints over that.

Mowbray will be hoping that Gallagher can be fit enough to return to action because without him and Brereton Diaz it is difficult to see how Rovers will be able to cause Coventry as many issues as they normally could do.