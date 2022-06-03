Blackburn Rovers contract update emerges regarding senior duo

Blackburn Rovers are still in contract talks with academy graduate Ryan Nyambe regarding his future at the club.

The right-back’s deal at Ewood Park expires at the end of the month, with both parties still yet to come to an agreement on an extension.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are also still in discussions with captain Darragh Lenihan as well – however the hierarchy are increasingly pessimistic that the Irish defender will remain at the club this summer.

It was previously believed that Nyambe was also going to exit Ewood Park, but his representatives returned to negotiations in April, which raised hope that he could remain at the club.

The 24-year old has been in Lancashire since 2020 and has become an important part of the team in that time.

The Namibian featured 31 times in Tony Mowbray’s side last season as the team finished 8th in the Championship table.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Blackburn Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 7th 8th 9th 10th

However, Mowbray has now since left the club and it is understood the decision on his replacement could play a key role in the future of the out of contract pair.

Pre-season is set to begin by the end of the month, which is increasing the pressure on any possible decision from both players, with a resolution hoped for by the time the team returns to training for the new campaign.

The Verdict

This is an issue that Blackburn will need to get sorted as quickly as possible.

However, the lack of movement on a managerial appointment is going to slow everything down going into pre-season.

This has not been an ideal summer for the club, with a total lack of initiative taken by the board.

Blackburn needed a proactive transfer window to keep pace with their promotion rivals, but there has been no sense of urgency whatsoever so far at Ewood Park.