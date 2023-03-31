Blackburn Rovers are in talks with Tyrhys Dolan's representatives regarding a new deal for the player at Ewood Park, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 21-year-old has been an integral asset for the promotion challengers this term, recording six goals and six assists in 40 competitive appearances and playing a part in guiding the club to their current position.

Although he hasn't always been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jon Dahl Tomasson, he has been a regular starter in recent times up until the last couple of games, coming off the bench against Reading and Sheffield United.

Despite these omissions, the Lancashire side are seemingly keen for him to extend his stay.

When does his current deal expire?

The youngster signed a long-term contract back in 2021 to extend his stay at Ewood Park until 2024 - a shrewd bit of business from then-manager Tony Mowbray who saw the attacker's potential early on in his career and gave him a chance to shine in the first team.

Rovers have the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months too, potentially making him less of a priority to get tied down than others with the player effectively having two years remaining on his deal in the summer.

Considering some of their Championship league rivals are set to see their best assets leave either this summer or next year, they are in a reasonably strong position at the negotiating table if any side decides to make an offer for him.

However, tying him down to a longer-term deal now could allow them to maximise his price tag and generate a sizeable fee for his services.

Who else has been tied down to a new contract?

Considering Rovers have signed so many players up to new deals recently, they can perhaps afford to focus more on Dolan now.

In terms of players who have signed on the dotted line since the start of the campaign, important first-teamers Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and John Buckley have all put pen to paper with Carter managing to thrive despite plying his trade in League One for part of last season.

Jordan Eastham and Joe Hilton's new deals have strengthened the goalkeeping department, Sam Barnes has also signed a contract and Rovers have managed to tie down promising youngsters Ash Phillips, Jake Batty, Adam Wharton, Jake Garrett and Jack Vale.

Some of them, including Phillips, had been attracting interest from Premier League teams.

Should Blackburn offer Dolan a deal?

Although they aren't in any danger of losing him for free now, they will know how painful it is to lose key assets for nothing and this is why they will want to see Dolan tied down as quickly as possible.

Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell all departed on the expiration of their contracts last summer and Ben Brereton-Diaz looks set to follow in their footsteps in a few months.

This is why Tomasson's side may decide to sell Dolan if they don't manage to come to a successful conclusion in contract negotiations - and that would be a blow for the second-tier side who will want to keep their best young assets at the club.

Acting now before he generates too much interest would be wise - and it's promising to see that Blackburn are thinking ahead rather than just living in the moment - something they could be forgiven for doing considering they are currently in the promotion mix.

They have already shown that they care about the bigger picture by offering new deals to plenty of players - and the club should be commended for their business despite a poor January transfer window.