Blackburn Rovers considering transfer swoop for Leicester City player

Blackburn Rovers are looking to strengthen their attacking options with a deal for Leicester City striker George Hirst, LancsLive has reported.

Rovers are believed to be one of several Championship clubs interested in the 23-year-old, who once again does not appear to be in Brendan Rodgers’ plans at the Foxes despite training with the senior squad in pre-season.

Hirst enjoyed a productive campaign at Portsmouth on loan in League One last season, netting 13 times in 40 league outings, and it appears his next port of call will be a club in the second tier.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

However, Hirst will need to sign a new contract at the King Power Stadium before they sanction his temporary departure, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Should Hirst decline a contract extension though, then it has been reported that Leicester could be open to cashing in on his services do that they do not lose him on a free next July.

It is not said which type of deal that Blackburn prefer, however they are very keen to add to their forward line before the September 1 deadline, with just Sam Gallagher and youngster Jack Vale as out-and-out striker options, with Ben Brereton Diaz potentially departing before then as well.

The Verdict

Hirst finally showed a consistent goalscoring touch last season following some struggles on previous loan stints.

His last time in the Championship though was a real flop, playing 31 times for Rotherham and not scoring a single goal, so you could say he’s got a lot to prove.

It does seem like Hirst will secure himself a move to the second tier though before next week is over, and he does deserve the chance to try his hand at the level once again.

He will have learnt a lot at Portsmouth and he showed he clearly knows where the back of the net is, and with Blackburn severely lacking options at the centre-forward spot, he would provide some solid competition if a deal gets done.