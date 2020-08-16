Blackburn Rovers considering move for 17-goal forward

Blackburn Rovers are interested in making a move to sign Karlsruher forward Philip Hofmann this summer to bolster their attacking options, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Hofmann has previously spent a largely inconsistent two-year spell in the Championship with Brentford where he managed to score four goals in 31 appearances, but the tall centre forward has rediscovered his scoring touch in the last year or so hitting 17 goals for Karlsruher in the German second division last term.

Blackburn are in need of adding to their attacking options this window having been reliant on Adam Armstrong to get their goals last season, and having also seen Danny Graham depart the club at the end of his deal – and Hofmann could be the right sort of player to come in and add some extra firepower for Rovers.

It is thought that Blackburn are taking a keen interest in the 27-year-old, but that it will all come down to how much the German club value him, with the forward a really key part of their side having managed to enjoy an impressive season in front of goal.

Blackburn, Taking a big interest in big Philipp Hofmann at Karlsruhe. Tall striker who was at Brentford. Will come down to the cost. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2020

The verdict

This seems like it could be a decent move for Blackburn this summer, with Hofmann a player who has really found some confidence over the last season and with Rovers lacking a physical presence up front in the absence of Graham he could well fill that void for them next term.

However, Hofmann struggled to really find any real form during his spell at Brentford in the Championship between 2015 and 2017, so it could be something of a gamble to see if he can come into the Championship for the second time and have much more of an impact.

That spell at Brentford should provide him with motivation to do better this time around and he would have the advantage of at least knowing the league, but it will all depend on how much the German club are wanting for their star striker.