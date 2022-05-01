Blackburn Rovers considering managerial approach for League One manager

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are considering making an approach for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth in their quest to replace Tony Mowbray, according to a Patreon report by journalist Alan Nixon.

Following their narrow victory against Burton Albion yesterday afternoon, the Chairboys have secured a place in the play-off zone as they look to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Considering the quality of the other teams that came down and the strength of existing third-tier sides including Ipswich Town who rebuilt in the summer, the Buckinghamshire outfit have arguably done well to force their way into the promotion mix again.

This will feel extra satisfying for the third-tier side after failing to complete their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign and now have a 25% chance of making their way back to the second tier as they take on MK Dons in the semi-final.

Ainsworth could take a step up regardless of Wycombe’s fate though, with current Blackburn boss Mowbray confirming he was leaving Ewood Park yesterday and Nixon now linking the 48-year-old with the upcoming vacancy in Lancashire.

Born in Blackburn, it’s thought he would be interested in this job having previously played for the club, though much could potentially depend on whether his current side win promotion this month or not.

The Verdict:

Although some supporters of Rovers have been critical of Mowbray in recent months and perhaps rightly considering their decline, he is still a very good manager and they would have been in safe hands if he had continued.

However, they now need to look forward and with Ainsworth managing Wycombe very well over the years, ensuring they remain a steady but competitive ship, he could be the ideal man to come in and shake things up.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to bring a couple of his current players to Ewood Park either if he joins and wants to implement his style of play, with Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita both having past experience with Reading before making moves to Adams Park.

Developing Rovers’ younger players will be his biggest assignment because that will be crucial to their success – but his toughest task may be making the most out of what could be a limited transfer budget during the next window and beyond.

He hasn’t exactly splashed the cash in Buckinghamshire though, so there’s every chance he could be a real success if he can be adaptable and ensure he can tweak his system enough to suit the players he has at his disposal.