Blackburn Rovers considering late move for Championship attacker

Blackburn Rovers are considering a late January window move for Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

With his contract at Peterborough expiring at the end of this season, there has been plenty of speculation around the future of Dembele in recent weeks.

Rovers’ Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth have reportedly already seen two bids for the 25-year-old rejected.

Birmingham meanwhile, had apparently agreed a £1.5million fee with Peterborough for the attacker, only for the player himself to turn down that move.

Now it seems as though interest in Dembele continues to grow, as the transfer window approaches its final few hours.

According to this latest update, Blackburn have now made an enquiry of their own to Peterborough about Dembele, and are now planning to make a bid for the attacker.

So far this season, the attacker has scored five goals and provided one assist in 24 league games for Posh, who remain rooted in a battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Blackburn if they can pull it off.

Considering the fact that Joe Rothwell is now facing a very uncertain future at the club after missing Saturday’s goalless draw with Luton due to his interest in a move elsewhere, Rovers may need to add some atacking midfield options to their side before the window closes.

Dembele is obviously someone who could fill that void, and given he has got goals in a struggling Peterborough side this season, he could make an impact in a Rovers side pushing for promotion.

You also feel that given that interest in Dembele from elsewhere, this could be some statement of intent from Rovers if they were to make a deal happen, which would go some way to easing the disappointment of the Rothwell situation.