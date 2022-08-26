Blackburn Rovers considering bid for 30-year-old

Blackburn Rovers’ transfer search has led them to Steven Caulker according to Lancs Live.

The Championship side have had a solid start to the new Championship campaign, with the club currently sat in fourth and managing three wins so far.

However, boss Jon Dahl Tomasson could be set to add some more defensive recruits to his lineup before the window comes to a close, with the club now seemingly weighing up an approach for Caulker. The new manager is eager to bring in someone else to bolster them at the back before the window shuts and the 30-year-old could be a prime target.

Having spent the last four seasons in Turkey, he has now been allowed to leave and is searching for a new team as things stand. During his time in the Super Lig, he has played fairly often, and has racked up 96 league outings in total. It means that he is still match fit and has bags of experience to turn to ahead of his next move.

Having also previously played in England with the likes of QPR and Cardiff to name just two, he is familiar with the leagues and the club – and could likely be just the kind of addition that Rovers have been searching for at the back.

There is still time for the club to do business before August 31st and it seems as though Caulker could certainly be one of the next names through the door at Ewood Park before the window shuts.

The Verdict

Steven Caulker could actually be a really good move by Blackburn when you consider the likely fee, his level of experience and what he could offer to the club.

The defender has played in England and has also racked up tons of showings in Turkey to boot. It means that the centre-back could be a calm, cool and level head in the backline for Rovers in their bid for a promotion and could really give them the step up that Tomasson wants.

Whilst he is 30-years-old, that should not be held against him. He is a player with plenty of knowhow and even if he ends up just being more of a backup option for the team, he is certainly not a bad one to have.

If Tomasson signs Caulker, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Blackburn right near the top end of the table again this season thanks to their squad depth and some of the talent they have managed to retain this window.