Blackburn Rovers considering appointment of 50-year-old as manager

According to ESPN journalist Adam Brown, Blackburn Rovers are “strongly considering” appointing Duncan Ferguson as their new manager with the potential candidate prepared to leave his role at Everton to do so.



Despite finishing the season eighth in the league and just six points off the play-offs, Blackburn announced that manager Tony Mowbray would be leaving the club this summer following the expiration of his contract.

However, with the summer transfer window upon us, Rovers will now be looking to get someone in ready for June when many contracts expire and the core of the work for next season can be done.

Ferguson has only ever managed as an interim manager at Everton on two separate occasions however, having managed a total of five games for the Toffees, it’s somewhat hard to gauge how this would translate into full time management.

However, given the fact he has remained on the coaching staff at Goodison Park under a number of different managers since 2014 may speak volumes about his work with a side during the week.

With Blackburn having been linked with Carlos Carvalhal recently, there’s no guarantee this will materialise but it certainly seems as though both parties are interested as it stands.

The Verdict:

Given his lack of first team managerial experience especially compared to a candidate such as Carvalhal, Ferguson may not be a lot of people’s first choice as manager to take over at Ewood Park.

However, the 50-year-0ld has worked beside a number of successful managers including Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez whilst being at Everton so you can’t help but feel as though those experiences could have helped him develop his own knowledge of the game.

It certainly seems like a risky move especially for a side that are seeking to reach the play-offs next season and they could go for a safer option. However, if this is a move that plays out well, then they may well have identified themselves a long term option for the managerial role at the club.