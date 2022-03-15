Blackburn Rovers confirm youngster exit extension

Blackburn Rovers have opted to extend the loan exit of young defender Dan Pike to local side AFC Fylde until the end of the current 21/22 campaign.

Rovers have a number of good young players coming through at the moment and several have forced their way into the first team in recent years.

Indeed, it’s testament to the work being done at the club’s academy that several youngsters are helping Rovers trying to seal a play-off place in the Championship, and the hope will be that there is more to come through in the coming years.

Pike will be hoping he can be a product of the conveyer belt at Ewood Park, then, with the club deciding that the best thing for him is to stay with Fylde for the rest of this season.

Indeed, the club has confirmed the decision on social media:

✍️ Young #Rovers defender Dan Pike has extended his stay at @AFCFylde until the end of the season. Good luck Dan! 💙 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 15, 2022

The Verdict

The 20-year-old was hit with an injury earlier on in the season and that rather ruined things for him at the get-go but he has still made 15 appearances for the National League North side and has time to build on that in the final weeks of the campaign.

Fylde are currently 4th in the sixth tier table and will be eager to finish the campaign strongly, though Gateshead and Brackley Town are leading the way with a considerable points advantage as things stand.

