Blackburn Rovers confirm significant individual appointment

Gregg Broughton has been appointed as Blackburn Rovers‘ new Sporting Director, the Championship club have confirmed.

Along with their search for a new manager, which remains ongoing after the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of the 2021/22 season, the club have been on the lookout for a new director to handle the behind the scenes football business.

That is a role they have now filled, with the announcement that Broughton is set to become the club’s sporting director with immediate effect.

Are these 18 Blackburn Rovers transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Blackburn's record transfer fee paid is over £10million? True False

That position will see Broughton take charge of the club’s footballing strategy, which will see him take charge of first-team and academy issues, relating to recruitment, fitness, athletic performance and analysis.

Prior to his appointment at Blackburn, Broughton has held a variety of positions in academy management and recruitment, with the likes of Norwich, Luton and Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Broughton will now be looking to help Rovers build on their eighth place finish in the Championship last season, as the club prepare for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be a rather important appointment for Blackburn.

With a number of issues for the club to address behind the scenes from a football perspective, it is good for them to have someone who can directly focus on that side of the club.

Indeed, the fact that Broughton has a range of experience in a variety of such roles, means he should be well prepared for the challenges that throws at him.

You also get the feeling that with the search for a new manager still ongoing, the appointment of a new sporting director can at least give Rovers’ an opportunity to put some preparations in place for next season.