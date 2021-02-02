Blackburn Rovers confirm loan player exit

Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers have confirmed this afternoon that defender Tyler Magloire is leaving the club on loan and heading to Motherwell.

Rovers had a busy end to the winter transfer market with Taylor Harwood-Bellis arriving on loan from Manchester City and Harry Pickering completing a permanent switch, though he has headed back to Crewe on a temporary basis.

And, speaking on loans, Magloire is heading north of the border with Fir Park and Motherwell his new home until the end of this season.

Rovers confirmed as much on social media:

Good luck, Tyler! 👍#Rovers defender Tyler Magloire has joined Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan until the end of the season. 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/2pqwEbBrV3 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 2, 2021

The Verdict

Rovers obviously feel Magloire will benefit more from a loan and get more minutes than staying at Ewood Park for the rest of the season and fans of the club will be eager to see how he does up in Scotland.

Motherwell have struggled for form and results in the Scottish Premiership this season and so Magloire goes there with the intention and brief to help them climb the table and finish as high as they possibly can.

Certainly, the experience should put him in good stead for when he returns to Ewood Park and Tony Mowbray will be hoping he comes back a better player.