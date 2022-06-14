Blackburn Rovers confirm key appointment of 45-year-old

Blackburn Rovers have appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new head coach, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Lancashire side have been looking for a new manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of the 2021/22 season, when his contract expired after more than five years in charge.

Now, after a long process that included two rounds of interviews, the Ewood Park outfit have got their new man.

It has been announced that Tomasson has been handed the role as Blackburn’s new head coach, with the 45-year-old signing a deal that secures his future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Tomasson is set to be joined at Blackburn be assistant Remy Reijnerse and performance director Ben Rosen, while David Lowe, Damien Johnson and Ben Benson all remaining in their current roles with the club.

The move to Blackburn sees Tomasson return to work after leaving Malmo at the end of December, following a two-year spell with the club that saw him win two Swedish titles, and reach the group stages of the Champions League last season.

Tomasson is now expected to start work as head coach in the next few days, once he has received international clearance and a work permit.

The Verdict

This feels like both a relief, and a source of excitement, for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Having been waiting for so long for an appointment, it is good for Rovers to finally get Mowbray’s replacement confirmed, then preparation can properly begin for the 2022/23 season.

Given the previous success he has had at Malmo, this also feels like a promising appointment, as the club look to secure a return to the Premier League.

Tomasson does seem to fit the mould Rovers were looking for with their appointment, and the length of his contract suggests that all involved are keen for this to be a long term project, which will hopefully maintain the stability at Ewood Park from the Tony Mowbray era.