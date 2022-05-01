Blackburn Rovers confirm fresh player agreement reached

Blackburn have confirmed that youngster Sam Burns has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 19-year-old’s previous deal was expiring in the coming months and it was unclear where his future would be, but Rovers announced this afternoon that Burns had agreed terms on a 12-month extension.

Burns has impressed for Blackburn’s youth sides over the years, with the striker then joining FC United of Manchester on loan, before his most recent spell with Scunthorpe.

Whilst it’s been a forgettable campaign for the League Two side, they have given Burns a chance to play competitive league football, with the attacker scoring twice in 15 games.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Burns is confident he will have benefited from this experience as he looks to force his way into Rovers’ first-team moving forward.

“I’m buzzing. To get a new contract and extend my time here at Rovers is exciting for me and hopefully I can kick on over the next year.

“I know that I performed well for the Under-23s this season and then being out on loan I’ve learnt a lot, playing in front of big crowds, adapting to a different style of football and being involved in a relegation battle, it’s brought me on and built me up as a player, and it’s also helped me earn this new deal.”

The verdict

This makes sense from Blackburn because Burns is a young player and he is someone who has the ability to improve in the future.

So, giving him a 12-month extension allows the staff, and the new manager, to evaluate the youngster and work out whether he can be part of the plans in the years to come.

His stats this season aren’t that impressive but it’s important to remember that Burns is only 19, so the next year or so could be crucial to his development.

