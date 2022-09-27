Blackburn Rovers confirm fresh defender agreement

Blackburn Rovers centre back Sam Barnes has put pen to paper on a new contract at Ewood Park, the Championship club have confirmed.

Barnes joined Blackburn as a 12-year-old, and has since worked his way through the youth ranks at the club.

That saw the centre back find his way onto the fringes of the first-team under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in the summer, impressing in several pre-season friendlies.

The now 21-year-old was an unused substitute in Rovers’ 1-0 win over QPR on the opening day of the Championship season, only to suffer an ACL injury days later, that will keep him out for much of the current campaign.

Given his contract had been set to expire next summer, that may have left the centre back facing an uncertain future at the club, although those concerns have now been put to bed.

It has been announced that Barnes has signed a new two-year contract with the club, who hold the option to extend that deal until by a further 12 months.

As a result, the centre back’s future at Ewood Park, is effectively now secure until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This does look like being a rather sensible piece of business for Blackburn.

Having already handed out new contracts to John Buckley, Adam Wharton and Ash Phillips this month, this is an encouraging continuation of their efforts to protect their promising young assets.

Indeed, this new deal means Barnes will be in a position to potentially compete for a first-team spot next season when he returns to fitness, something he does deserve to do given his performances in pre-season.

As a result, it is hard not to feel as though this is yet another positive off-field move by Blackburn, that ought to further lift spirits around the club.