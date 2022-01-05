Blackburn Rovers confirm decision on striker as new agreement is secured

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Brandon Lonsdale’s loan deal with Macclesfield FC has been extended.

The striker will stay with the club until the end of the current campaign. Lonsdale, 19, joined up with the club in November and will remain there until April 2.

Lonsdale missed a lot of last season due to injury, but earned his debut for the Under-23s for Blackburn against Brighton & Hove Albion in September.

He also spent part of this season on loan with Lancaster City, where he scored the winner late on against Gainsborough in a 2-1 victory in the FA Trophy.

Lonsdale is hoping to make the squad for Danny Whittaker’s side who host Wythenshawe Town this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers are currently second in the Championship table, with 46 points from 25 games.

Tony Mowbray’s side have played twice more than third place Fulham, who are only one point behind Blackburn in the table.

Blackburn’s six game winning run came to an end in their most recent fixture. They drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town, who are sixth in the table, on January 2.

Blackburn’s next game comes against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup Third Round on January 8.

Blackburn next return to league action with an away trip to Cardiff City, who are 20th in the table, on January 15.

The Verdict

Securing a loan deal for the end of the season is good for Lonsdale and Blackburn. This is getting him experience playing football outside the underage level, which can end up unrepresentative of the top level.

It is a good sign that everyone has agreed to an extension of the current deal.

It shows the player has performed well enough that Macclesfield want him back, and Blackburn must be happy with the progress he is making with the team, otherwise they would look elsewhere for a move.