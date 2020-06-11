Blackburn Rovers confident of sealing Sunderland transfer deal

Blackburn Rovers are confident of signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin when the summer transfer window officially opens, as per the Northern Echo.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for Sunderland since joining the club from Hearts last season, playing an influential role as the Black Cats reached the play-off final last term.

Sunderland’s 2019/20 campaign ultimately culminated in even more disappointment after missing out on a play-off finish, but McLaughlin was still an integral player for the club.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Blackburn players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Patrik Andersson Graeme Le Saux Henning Berg Richard Brown

But McLaughlin, who has made 90 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland over two seasons, is facing an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light with his contract set to expire soon.

Having been heavily linked with a move to Ewood Park, the Northern Echo understand that Blackburn are confident of sealing a deal once the transfer window officially reopens.

Blackburn will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Christian Walton set to return to Brighton and Hove Albion after a positive loan spell at the AMEX Stadium.

A top-six finish is still on the cards for Rovers in the Championship, with Tony Mowbray’s side sitting three points off sixth with nine games left to play this term.

The Verdict

McLaughlin has been such an important player for Sunderland over these past couple of seasons and it will be a big blow to lose him.

He is so experienced and has kept Sunderland in many games at times, and it will be a tough ask to replace him.

He would be a shrewd capture for Blackburn though, despite his age.