Blackburn Rovers closing in on winger despite initial doubts

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are finally closing in on a season-long loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra, according to The Athletic (8:32, August 31st).

The 20-year-old was due to sign for Tony Mowbray’s men several weeks ago and had travelled up north to complete his move to Ewood Park.

However, a slight ankle injury meant he returned to the Amex Stadium for a short rehabilitation period, though he was expected to make the move to the Championship side eventually with the knock looking less severe than many potentially feared.

12 of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Blackburn were founded in 1875 True False

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph early this morning initially cast doubt over the 20-year-old’s move, with there being doubts over whether he would pass a second medical after sustaining his previous injury, despite seemingly recovering from this setback.

As per The Athletic’s latest update though, all other aspects of the deal to bring the German winger to Ewood Park are now complete and he will finally link up with his Blackburn Rovers teammates subject to the Brighton man passing his medical.

He would be the second Brighton & Hove Albion loanee to arrive in Lancashire this summer, following Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke through the door and potentially coming in as Harvey Elliott’s replacement.

Tony Mowbray’s side have until 11pm tonight to finalise this deal, with just the medical barrier to overcome.

The Verdict:

Considering the fact former Liverpool loanee Elliott scored seven goals and recorded 11 assists in 41 second-tier games last term, Khadra will have big shoes to fill if he’s seen as the 18-year-old’s replacement.

However, the presence of Ben Brereton Diaz, Leeds United man Ian Poveda a potential striker signing on the way could lift pressure off the 20-year-old who will be heading out on his first-ever loan spell.

He may have spent time in an elite academy like Borussia Dortmund’s, but the Championship is a different kettle of fish and he will need to settle in quickly if he wants to make a similar impact Elliott had at Ewood Park.

Khadra is already disadvantaged by the fact Rovers have lost former star striker Adam Armstrong to Premier League side Southampton this summer, with the 24-year-old scoring 28 goals in the second tier last term and helping to make Elliott’s record look that little bit more impressive.

But the fact he is an unknown quantity in England, let alone the Championship, should be a reason for excitement for Blackburn fans and this unpredictability could be weaponised by manager Mowbray in the early stages of the campaign as he looks to secure a much-improved league finish this season.