Unlike last season, where for most of the campaign they were fighting for a spot in the top six of the Championship, Blackburn Rovers have somewhat struggled to be in the play-off race in 2023-24.

Budget cuts over the summer by their owners the Venky's - who are continuously struggling to get money moved from their native India to fund the club's running costs - meant that head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson did not necessarily get all of the summer transfer additions that he wanted, and that in turn has affected results on the pitch.

Rovers have only picked up two points from their last seven league matches, with injuries not helping the club's cause one bit, as well as the recall of Bournemouth loanee James Hill.

And with defensive injuries getting worse, it has been important that Blackburn do add some defensive experience this month, just like Tomasson wanted in the summer - and it looks as though that is what is about to happen.

Blackburn on the verge of securing Liverpool defender on loan

According to a report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Blackburn are closing in on the signing of out of favour Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips for the rest of the season on loan.

Blackburn's interest in the 26-year-old was broken by The Daily Mail earlier in the week, with Cardiff City and Leeds United also looking at Phillips after he returned from a relatively unsuccessful temporary stint with Celtic.

Nat Phillips' Celtic Scottish Premiership Stats 2023-24 Appearances 6 Average Minutes Per Game 53 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 72.0 Clean Sheets 0 Tackles Per Game 0.2 Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.3 Clearances Per Game 2.3 Accurate Passes Per Game 55.2 Stats Correct As Of January 6, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Rovers' interest has since firmed up though, and Nixon reports that the club believe they are set to win the race for his services despite the interest from elsewhere.

A deal is set to be done within the next 24 hours and well ahead of Thursday night's transfer deadline, and it comes at the most needed time for Rovers as they have just lost Hayden Carter to the sidelines for an extended period.

And it is likely that Blackburn's good relationship with Liverpool will come up trumps, having loaned in both Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton in the last few years from Anfield.

Elliott in particular flourished at Ewood Park and then went straight into the first-team, but Phillips is more in need of game-time rather than development and he is set to get that thanks to Tomasson's limited options

Phillips is exactly what Blackburn need amid injury struggles

Considering Tomasson wanted then-Sunderland defender Danny Batth in the summer, it is no surprise to see Blackburn go after someone that has played Premier League football - it's just a case of whether or not they had the funds to do a deal.

With the Venky's court date to try and have club funding approved being postponed until March, it has raised fears that there will be no money for new signings in the final week of the window, and if there is money then it may come from the sale of their prized possession in the form of Adam Wharton.

It looks as though for now, Rovers are going to be able to bring Phillips in without having to get rid of another player, and that is very helpful for Tomasson, who desperately needs defenders.

Despite being 26 years of age, Phillips has only played 77 matches in senior football in his career, so whilst he's still relatively inexperienced, he has been chucked in and trusted by Jurgen Klopp a few years ago at Liverpool in the midst of an injury crisis - he was often solid enough for the Reds and if he brings that level to Blackburn - if the deal is done - then it should be a good signing.