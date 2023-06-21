Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Icelandic midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson, according to Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old is set to be flown into Lancashire ahead of a potential move to Ewood Park this summer.

The playmaker is set to arrive from Russian side CSKA Moscow, with a medical pencilled in ahead of the completion of the deal.

Who is Arnor Sigurdsson?

Sigurdsson is a midfielder who spent the last two seasons out on loan with Swedish side IFK Norrkoping, where he scored nine goals from 17 appearances.

During his time in Sweden he has made 21 league appearances, contributing 11 goals and five assists.

He has helped the team finish 12th and eighth in the Allsvenskan.

Sigurdsson has also spent time in Serie A with Italian side Venezia, helping the team to a 20th place finish in 2021-22, where he made just nine league appearances — all of which came from the bench.

What is Blackburn Rovers’ interest in Arnor Sigurdsson?

The player’s performances in Sweden caught the attention of Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who is keen to bring Sigurdsson into the fold.

Tomasson is keen to improve the team’s midfield options over the course of the summer transfer window, with the Iceland international now being targeted.

It is believed that the deal also fits within the club’s limited transfer budget, which has proven very appealing.

Blackburn are hoping he can have a positive impact on the team’s attack as they look to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League next season.

Rovers finished seventh in the table after an intense battle for the play-off places.

A dramatic 4-3 win over rivals Millwall on the final day proved too little too late in their pursuit of a top six finish, with goal difference separating the team from Sunderland in sixth.

Will Arnor Sigurdsson be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

The player has earned a positive reputation for his performances in Sweden, certainly catching the eye of Tomasson.

The Dane will know the level of Scandinavian football quite well, so will be a good judge of how well players can translate good performances there over to the English game.

It does come with some risk as he could totally sink in the more competitive level.

However, given the cost of the deal seems relatively low, this could be a punt worth taking as he could have a big impact if he can continue to contribute in attack to the same level as in Sweden.