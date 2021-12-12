Blackburn Rovers closing in on significant striker agreement

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is set to put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph revealed.

Gallagher first joined Rovers in the summer of 2016, when he signed on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The striker then returned to Blackburn on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, with the Lancashire club paying a reported £5million for his services.

As things stand, Gallagher’s contract with Blackburn is set to expire at the end of next season, although it seems he is now line to extend his stay with the club beyond that point.

According to this latest update, the 26-year-old – who is apparently one of the club’s highest earners – is due to sign a new contract that will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024.

Across his two spells with Blackburn so far, Gallagher has scored 32 goals in 145 appearances in all competitions for the club, including five in 14 league games during the current campaign.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a very smart piece of business for Blackburn to get done.

Prior to an injury that he is only just returning from, Gallagher had been very impressive for Rovers during the opening stages of the season, both with his work rate and finishing.

Securing his future therefore looks a rather important move, especially given Adam Armstrong was not replaced in the summer, and Ben Brereton Diaz is attracting considerable attention, meaning they may need to turn to other striking options.

Indeed, it is good to see Rovers acting early to get this deal done, and avoid the tricky situation they are in with several players whose deals are set to expire at the end of this season.