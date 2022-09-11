Blackburn Rovers closing in on significant midfielder agreement

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton is set to sign a new contract with the club, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Like his older brother Scott, who is already a regular at first-team level for Rovers, the younger Wharton has come through the academy ranks with the Lancashire club.

He too is now breaking into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team himself, making five senior appearances this season, including a Man of the Match performance in the win at Blackpool in his first league start.

As things stand, the younger Wharton’s contract with Blackburn is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with Rovers holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Now however, it seems as though an even longer deal to extend his stay at Ewood Park, is already on the cards for the 18-year-old.

According to this latest update, Wharton is set to commit his long term future to the Championship club, by extending his contract with Rovers.

That is despite the fact that a number of Premier League clubs are said to already be taking an interest in the young midfielder, who is apparently not ready to leave his boyhood club just yet.

The Verdict

This is a major boost for Blackburn if they are able to secure this new contract for Wharton.

Having broken into the first-team this season, the 18-year-old has immediately looked like a natural with his performances at Championship level.

Given the lack of options Rovers currently have in the centre of midfield, that has been hugely important for them, and there can be no denying he is deserving of this new deal, which looks a statement of intent considering that interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, having already handed a new deal to John Buckley this month, it is a good sign that Rovers are following up that work to protect their key assets for the long term here, by handing out these contracts to the likes of Wharton as well, which is certainly promising for the club’s future.