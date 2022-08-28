Blackburn Rovers closing in on player agreement amid Tottenham Hotspur transfer interest

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on securing a new contract for talented teenager Ashley Phillips, according to LancsLive.

And they are set to fend off interest in the 17-year-old from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, who have been extremely keen to land his services having still yet to sign a professional contract at Ewood Park.

That issue is now set to be resolved though, with an agreement being reached between Rovers and Phillips’ representatives to keep him at the Lancashire outfit for the foreseeable future.

It was thought that there was a verbal agreement for Phillips to turn professional at Blackburn on his 17th birthday in June, but that date passed without any news of a contract for the academy graduate.

After weeks of talks though, terms have now been agreed on and all thats left to sort is the sign-off from the Blackburn Rovers hierarchy, with a three-year deal ’99 per cent done’, per LancsLive.

Phillips made his senior Blackburn debut earlier this month in the EFL Cup after impressive performances for the under-23’s team last season at the age of just 16, and has appeared four times already in the Championship under Tomasson.

The Verdict

It’s somewhat of a coup for Blackburn to get Phillips essentially tied down to a long-term contract with the Premier League interest swirling.

Because of his performances at such a young age for Blackburn’s under-23’s last season against some decent academies in England, Phillips was always going to attract interest, but quiet clearly he sees his development continuing best at Ewood Park.

There is more chance of him getting first-team football there than anywhere else right now, even though he’s only really been given the chance right now due to injuries.

If Tomasson gets the new defensive recruits he wants, then it could mean that Phillips goes out on loan and starts somewhere else in the EFL, but for now he will continue to relish the opportunities he’s getting for now whilst agreeing to a new deal.