Blackburn Rovers closing in on fresh player agreement amid Tottenham transfer speculation

Blackburn Rovers are hopeful of announcing a fresh contract agreement for academy graduate Ash Phillips.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Championship club are looking to finalise the last few details with the player before confirming a deal has been struck.

The defender had been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur during the summer, but a transfer never materialised.

A contract extension now looks far more likely, with the 17-year old having asserted himself as part of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s plans for the first team squad this season.

The Dane has given the centre back his league debut since being appointed manager during the off-season.

Phillips has played four times for Rovers so far this campaign, with the team currently 3rd in the table.

There is a lot of hope surrounding the potential of the youngster, but due to the nature of EPPP rules he can only sign up to a three-year contract with the club because he is still under-18.

He would join Adam Wharton as a recent academy graduate to sign their first professional contract at Blackburn, with the 18-year old having recently agreed a five-year deal until 2027.

The Verdict

Signing Phillips to a new contract would be a great move for Blackburn, with the defender showing a lot of potential already.

To be making first team appearances in the league at only 17 shows the confidence that the club and management has in his ability already.

A three-year deal doesn’t quite provide the security that Blackburn may want, but a contract extension likely won’t be too far down the line if he can continue his progress.

That Blackburn have also fended off the likes of Tottenham from signing the youngster is a sign of confidence in the club that there are greater first team opportunities to be earned at Ewood Park than elsewhere.