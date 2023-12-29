Highlights Blackburn Rovers closing in on signing Crewe's Connor O'Riordan, with a fee having been agreed.

The 20-year-old has impressed at Crewe, making 53 appearances and scoring 6 goals alongside a loan spell with Raith.

A number of clubs are keen on the centre back, but it is Blackburn who are thought to be favourites to secure his services.

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of centre back Connor O'Riordan from Crewe Alexandra.

That's according to a report from The Lancashire Telegraph, who say that the two clubs have agreed a fee for the sale of the 20-year-old.

O'Riordan catching the eye at Crewe

Having come through the ranks of Crewe's academy, O'Riordan has now established himself as a regular feature at senior level for the club.

After loan stints in non-league with Kidsgrove Athletic and Nantwich Town, the defender made his debut for the Railwaymen in December 2021.

As well as a loan spell in the Scottish Championship with Raith Rovers last season, O'Riordan has now gone onto make 53 first-team appearances in all competitions for Crewe, scoring six goals in that time.

Crewe currently sit sixth in the League Two table, eight points adrift of the play-off places as things stand.

Now though, it appears as though O'Riordan himself, is set for a significant step-up the pyramid, when the transfer window reopens again in January.

Blackburn nearing O'Riordan signing

According to this latest update, Blackburn are now moving closer to completing a deal for O'Riordan come the start of the January transfer window.

It is thought that Rovers have already agreed a fee with Crewe for the signing of the centre back, which is said to be in the region of £500,000, meeting the release clause in his contract.

That comes amid apparent interest from up to six clubs, including four in the Championship. However, O'Riordan is said to have been impressed by the potential pathway available to him if he makes the move to Ewood Park.

As a result, it is now claimed that Blackburn are favourites to sign the defender, with now due to be discussed between club and player.

Blackburn stuttering in the Championship

Although they had shown signs of promise in the race for a play-off places earlier this season, Blackburn's form has taken something of a downward turn recently.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have now lost five of their last six games, a run that has seen them drop to 15th place in the current second-tier standings, five points adrift of a top six spot, and 11 clear of the relegation zone.

Rovers are next in action on Friday night, when they make the trip to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City.

O'Riordan could be a useful addition at Ewood Park

It does feel as though the siging of O'Riordan could be a smart of for Blackburn to make.

Tomasson's side have found themselves hindered by a number of injuries at centre back in recent weeks, so the addition of O'Riordan could help them to deal with that in the second half of the season.

At 20-years-old, the defender also has plenty of time remaining to become a long-term asset for the club, and he may help to fill the void in the centre of defence, that will be created when Bournemouth loanee James Hill returns to his parent club at the end of the season.

As a result, the fact that Blackburn are making a move such as this so decisively at the start of the window, does seem very promising, especially considering some of the questions that have been raised recently, about how much business they would be able to do in January.