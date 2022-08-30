Blackburn Rovers closing in on capture of Leicester City player

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal with Leicester City to sign George Hirst on a season-long loan deal, Football Insider has reported.

And the striker is set to undergo a medical tonight with the Lancashire club, which will bolster Jon Dahl Tomasson’s options at the top end of the pitch for the current campaign.

Hirst spent pre-season training with the Foxes’ senior squad under Brendan Rodgers’ eye, but he has not been part of any matchday squads so far this season in the Premier League.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

Now, with less than one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, Hirst looks set to give Championship football another go, and there’s the possibility that he may extend his contract with Leicester before leaving temporarily.

Hirst spent last season with Portsmouth in League One, scoring 13 times for Pompey in 40 outings, but in the previous campaign he failed to score in 31 attempts at Championship level when on loan Rotherham United.

The Verdict

With just Sam Gallagher and Jack Vale as the out-and-out centre-forward options, with Ben Brereton Diaz considered as a left winger, Blackburn were in desperate need of a new option through the middle.

And Hirst, despite not being proven at Championship level, could be considered a decent option on the strength of his form in the second half of last season in the third tier.

The Championship is the next logical step for Hirst’s development, but at the age of 23 he’s not exactly considered a young pup anymore.

It’s worth giving him a chance at least though, and if a loan deal does go through then next summer he could be a good addition permanently at Ewood Park.