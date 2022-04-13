Blackburn Rovers closing in on agreement with Everton player

Everton right-back Mathew Mallon has left the club, and will join Blackburn Rovers in the summer, a report from The Liverpool Echo has revealed.

Having been with Everton’s academy throughout his youth career, the now 18-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Toffees.

He has however, already captained the club at Under 18s level, and gone on to make three appearances for the Under 23s as well.

Now though, it appears as though the young defender is set to be on the move over the course of the next few months.

According to this latest update, Mallon’s scholarship deal with Everton had been set to end in the summer, and after discussions about his future, it has been decided that he will now leave the club.

Following that exit from Goodison Park, a move to take him to Blackburn in the summer is now said to be in the works.

As things stand, Blackburn are currently seventh in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This is an interesting potential deal from a Blackburn perspective.

With Ryan Nyambe out of contract in the summer, it does seem as though Rovers are going to need another right-back option in their first-team for next season.

But at his age, and with the level of experience he currently has, that could come a bit too soon for Mallon next season, considering he is yet to really be tested beyond Under 18s level.

As a result, the 18-year-old may be more of one for the future at Blackburn, but given the potential he has shown at Everton, that is still an exciting prospect for those at Ewood Park.