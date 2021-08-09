Blackburn Rovers close to securing move for promising PL attacker

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a season-long loan move for promising Brighton attacker Reda Khadra as they aim to step up their recruitment, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

It has been a slow burner for Blackburn this summer in terms of incomings to the squad, and news has now broken that they are set to cash in on Adam Armstrong with Southampton having finally been able to agree a fee with them for the 24-year-old’s services.

That should potentially free up funds for Tony Mowbray’s side to strengthen their squad.

According to the latest report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are now closing in on a deal for Khadra that will see the 20-year-old arrive at Ewood Park on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

That comes after Brighton manager Graham Potter had indicated earlier on in the summer that he could be allowed to leave the club to get regular game time this season.

Khadra had featured in pre-season for Brighton this summer and also made his Premier League debut for them during their meeting with Manchester City in January. He is someone that is well regarded by the Seagulls having joined from Borussia Dortmund.

The verdict

This is much more positive news for Blackburn and Khadra appears to be the sort of player that could potentially add a lot of quality to their options if he arrives on loan this summer.

The attacker is clearly someone that Brighton rate as a prospect that could eventually break into their first-team squad over the coming years so it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Ewood Park.

Blackburn showed with their development of Harvey Elliott last season that they are a club that can bring on young and talented attacking players from the Premier League. It is, therefore, no surprise to see them managing to attract players from top-flight clubs who are looking to get more game time to test themselves.

You can see the attacker having a good season with Blackburn and it will be interesting to see where Mowbray looks to slot him into the side in the attacking third. Rovers will need him to hit the ground really with them needing more goals in the side if Armstrong is to leave.