Blackburn Rovers close to confirming deal for Liverpool man

Blackburn Rovers are close to confirming a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a season long loan, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

It is said in the report that Rovers have struck a deal with the Reds for the 19-year-old to move to Ewood Park, with an announcement about the signing set to be broadcasted later on this afternoon.

The teenager is said to have grown up as a supporter of Blackburn and has been in and around Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad in more recent times as he aims to impress the German boss.

Now it appears that Rovers have once again taken advantage of their strong relationship with the Premier League side, which exists following the successful loan spell that Harvey Elliott had with the Championship outfit last term.

Blackburn Rovers fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rovers transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Along with Andy Cole, who is Blackburn's record signing? Jordan Rhodes Ben Brereton Benni McCarthy Sam Gallagher

It is hoped that Clarkson will also benefit heavily from working under Tony Mowbray and his staff over the next 12 months.

The Verdict

Midfield is an area that Mowbray has been looking to strengthen for quite some time and it appears that his search for a player to fill in that spot has now come to an end.

Clarkson is clearly highly rated by Liverpool and it is certainly a good sign for the future that they have chosen Rovers as the club in which he will continue his development.

The relationship between the two sides is extremely strong and it is clear that the Reds are very fond of the way Mowbray gets his side playing, which means the midfielder should fit in quite well moving forwards.

Obviously it is the player’s first ever senior loan spell and it will take him some time to adapt to the level but if he can excel at Ewood Park, his potential is sure to shine through over the next year or so.