Tom Cannon's future at Stoke City is up in the air amid rumours that the Leicester City loanee could be recalled and sold in January, with a host of Championship clubs understood to be interested in signing the Everton academy graduate.

Stoke are reportedly fearful that Cannon could be recalled by the Foxes in the coming weeks, although it's believed that doing so would hinge on them being able to sell Cannon straight away which would require someone to stump up some cash.

Not too many Championship club will have the kind of cash kicking around that Leicester will want for Cannon in January, with Ruud van Nistelrooy's men reportedly wanting a "massive offer" to sell.

Blackburn Rovers certainly aren't among the richest clubs in the division, but they should have some financial backing available after two huge player sales in the last year.

Whether they can complete a deal, or if they're even interested, remains to be seen, but he's certainly the kind of player who John Eustace would love to add to his ranks this month.

Blackburn are in the market for a striker in January

Rovers have already taken one hit in the market so far this month, as one of their reported targets, Oli McBurnie, has been blocked from leaving Las Palmas on loan this month.

Although a deal for McBurnie always seemed a little unlikely given the fact they were going up against Sheffield United and Burnley, it did show intent that Eustace is keen to add some extra firepower to his front line as they look to keep pace with the promotion chasers.

Cannon would be a great, if not better, alternative and it would appear to be a more realistic move as Luton and Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be two other sides interested in taking Cannon - both of whom Blackburn are above in the table.

Currently plying his trade at Stoke, Cannon has nine league goals to his name this term, and has been a shining light in an otherwise abject Potters side, so it's little surprise that sides are looking into the possibility of taking him themselves.

Tom Cannon 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots 56 Shots on target 31 Chances created 12 Touches in opposition box 71 Duels won 97

It's a situation Blackburn should be looking to capitalise upon, especially with Leicester looking for a sale, so the Rovers board should be doing everything they can to facilitate a deal.

Blackburn should be looking to reinvest the Adam Wharton and Sammie Szmodics money

Blackburn have made two huge and notable sales in the last 12 months, with Adam Wharton departing to Crystal Palace for up to £22m, while Sammie Szmodics left for Ipswich Town in the summer, fetching a healthy £9m plus add-ons.

All told, Rovers have made in excess of £30m from that pair of deals, but they haven't really reinvested much of that money, and that's bound to be of huge disappointment to the Ewood Park faithful who know that selling their best players has become an all-too-familiar feeling.

It's one they could probably stomach if they saw a level of reinvestment, but instead they saw summer punts like Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi arrive.

While Ohashi has been a roaring success, Gueye hasn't quite hit the heights, so Eustace would be wise to look for a proven goalscorer at this level, and Cannon is certainly that.

Whether they can use the money from sales to facilitate a deal is ultimately down to the Rovers hierarchy, but Cannon's goals could be key in finally breaking into the top six.