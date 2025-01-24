Blackburn Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott has stated that the club are actively still trying to add to their squad in the January transfer window, with injuries taking their toll on John Eustace’s side.

Rovers boss Eustace recently stated he was hopeful of adding some extra bodies to the squad to add a clinical edge up top, with the play-off chasers missing a number of chances in the 2-0 defeat to Coventry City in midweek.

That wish now looks to be coming to fruition with the latest revelation from one of the top brass at Ewood Park, with Waggott emphasising the need to improve the attacking threat of the team, as well as all areas of the pitch.

Further injury concerns this month looks to have forced the Lancashire side into delving into the market to continue their push for the top six this campaign, with reinforcements needed to keep competition for places high across the pitch.

There will have been growing concerns surrounding Rovers of late, with more and more players falling by the wayside as the trials and tribulations of a Championship season continued to take hold.

Callum Brittain, Danny Batth and Joe Rankin-Costello all picked up further knocks in midweek, leaving Eustace short on numbers for this weekend’s trip to Bristol City, as they look to arrest a run of just one win in their last eight league games.

With their grip on a place in the top six loosening week on week, Waggott gave the following update regarding new arrivals between now and the transfer deadline on February 3, which hints at plenty of activity in the next few days.

"The aim has always been to look at improving the attacking threat of the team,” he told the BBC.

“But with injuries that have been sustained since the turn of the year, we are now also looking at other potential positions and available options until our injured players return to full fitness.

Blackburn Rovers last eight league results (Soccerbase) Millwall 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Sunderland Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City Leeds United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Burnley Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Portsmouth Oxford United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Coventry City

"As is always the case during this very limited January winter window, most clubs are looking for the same areas of improvement, but we will continue to pursue our list of targets in the hope that we can secure players to add strength and depth to this hard-working and honest group of players for the remainder of the season."

Blackburn Rovers actively looking for more January arrivals

Rovers have only added two new faces to their squad since the turn of the year, with Adam Forshaw joining from Plymouth Argyle to add reinforcements in the midfield, while Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson will provide competition at the back.

The former Premier League winners have also been linked with a number of names during the month, with a move for summer target Augustus Kargbo potentially back on the table, while there have also been links for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien [pictured].

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Lamare Bogarde were two more names linked with a move to Ewood Park this winter, although those two now look to be dead in the water, as the wait for new blood in the changing room goes on.

Rovers icon David Dunn has issued a plea for more players to brought to the club in the last few days, and Waggott’s update will be music to the ears of all associated with Rovers right now, with positive signs emerging of more transfer activity.