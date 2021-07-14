Blackburn Rovers’ chances of signing Southampton’s Michael Obafemi become clearer

Michael Obafemi is unlikely to move to Blackburn Rovers in a swap deal involving Adam Armstrong this summer, as per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Sun reported at the weekend that Southampton are looking to include Obafemi in their attempts to land Armstrong this summer.

Armstrong, who scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, has been strongly linked with a move to St. Mary’s this summer.

The striker is reportedly valued at a price of around £25million, though, meaning that Southampton may look to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal.

Obafemi, who has scored five goals in a total of 38 appearances for Southampton, is a forward who is said to be admired by Tony Mowbray.

But as per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, there has been no contact between the two clubs regarding a swap deal, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assessment of the player means a deal looks unlikely.

Hasenhuttl is said to be impressed by Obafemi’s fitness levels since returning to pre-season, as the Republic of Ireland international looks to get more appearances under his belt this season.

The Verdict

I’m surprised to see that Southampton aren’t willing to let Obafemi leave to be honest.

He only made four appearances in the Premier League last season, and is yet to really prove himself since making the step-up to first-team football.

Of course, he does have potential and will only improve going forward, but if Southampton are desperate to get Armstrong, they may need to sacrifice losing one of their players.