Blackburn Rovers’ chances of securing Liverpool transfer agreement become clearere

Blackburn Rovers could still land Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, despite moving on to other defensive targets and the fact he has been on Liverpool’s bench since the start of the season, the Lancashire Telegraph have reported.

It was thought that a deal for the 20-year-old Dutchman was in doubt earlier this week due to the pursuit of Coventry City centre-back Dominic Hyam, as well as the priority of getting teenager Ash Phillips tied down to a professional contract following his first-team emergence this month.

Added to the imminent return to fitness of Scott Wharton and there doesn’t appear to be a desperate need for multiple defensive signings, but it appears that Jon Dahl Tomasson wants Hyam, a loanee centre-back and also Steven Caulker is now on the radar.

Van den Berg though remains a target, having been on the bench for Liverpool throughout this season so far due to injuries at the club.

And per the Telegraph, there is a ‘growing feeling’ that Jurgen Klopp will sanction a loan move for Van den Berg before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with Rovers in pole position to do a deal.

The Verdict

Van den Berg proved himself to be top class in the Championship for Preston North End last season as both a centre-back and right-back, so if he arrived at Ewood Park then his versatility would be key.

You cannot imagine though that Rovers will go for both Van den Berg and Jan Paul van Hecke, who they are reportedly still very keen on.

Centre-back reinforcements are needed, but Blackburn are now seemingly in the running for at least four, and that is far too many.

Van den Berg though, despite being just 20 years old, does have that class though that could potentially make a difference at Ewood Park.