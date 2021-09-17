Blackburn Rovers CEO makes transfer admission

Blackburn Rovers lost out on what appeared to be their main transfer target of the summer, Michael Obafemi.

The 21-year-old, who joined Swansea City from Southampton, was identified at Ewood Park when rumours first surfaced about Adam Armstrong heading the other way.

However, when the 24-year-old did depart, a deal with Obafemi was not struck.

Continuing in their efforts to secure a deal for the highly-rated front man, Blackburn were unable to land his signature, before Swansea swooped him.

It appears that s striker search is still ongoing in Lancashire, with Blackburn Rovers’ CEO Steve Waggott stating in a fans’ forum meeting that they are still looking for attacking recruits in the free market, as per a report from Lancashire Telegraph.

With the majority of the attention being placed on a deal with Obafemi, Waggott also confirmed that a deal for another player fell through: “A deal with another striker the club were keen to sign had unfortunately fallen through at the last minute for medical reasons.”

The verdict

As soon as Armstrong departed, recruiting a striker became the ultimate priority.

The task of replacing the 24-year-old with a player who could match his 29 goals was not necessarily a realistic target, but with Obafemi, he is someone who can certainly grow into a top striker.

Even without recruiting a forward, Blackburn have still managed to score 11 goals already this season, with Ben Brereton Diaz stepping up.

Despite their positive start to the season, there is pressure on Tony Mowbray, and bringing in a forward would certainly relieve that pressure somewhat.