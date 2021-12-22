Blackburn Rovers cast eye on Manchester City agreement in January

Blackburn Rovers could potentially reignite their interest in Tommy Doyle during the January transfer window, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

It is understood that Rovers may try to convince Manchester City to sanction a loan move if Doyle is recalled from his current spell with Hamburg next month.

A separate report from the Daily Mirror earlier this week suggested that the Citizens were looking into the possibility of bringing Doyle back to the club before sanctioning a switch to a team in the Championship.

Blackburn were one of a host of second-tier sides who were interested in securing the services of the midfielder earlier this year.

However, City decided to send Doyle to Hamburg in August.

Since making this particular switch, Doyle has failed to establish himself as a key player for the German side as he has been used on a sporadic basis this season.

Limited to just six appearances in the 2.Bundesliga, the midfielder has yet to start a game at this level and has recently been forced to watch on from the bench for the club’s clashes with FC Ingolstadt, Hannover 96, FC Hansa Rostock and Schalke 04.

The Verdict

If Blackburn are indeed interested in making a move for Doyle, it will be interesting to see whether City are willing to send the midfielder to Ewood Park if they recall him from Hamburg.

Although Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has played a major role in furthering the development of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Reda Khadra this season by giving this duo the opportunity to feature regularly at Championship level, there is no guarantee that he will be able to offer Doyle to game-time he needs to improve as a player.

Currently able to call upon the services of Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travers and John Buckley, Blackburn may not necessarily need to bolster their options in this particular position.

Therefore, unless Mowbray believes that Doyle will be an upgrade on these aforementioned players, he should switch his attention to strengthening his options in other areas of the pitch in January.