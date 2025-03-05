Blackburn Rovers could be set to net a hefty sell-on fee this summer with a £70 million valuation emerging on Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton amid interest from Real Madrid.

This figure comes from the Daily Mail, who report that Madrid's scouts are closely monitoring the 21-year-old ahead of a possible summer move.

Wharton joined Palace in January 2024 for £22 million and has rapidly established himself as a key figure at Selhurst Park, impressing with his consistent performances.

Featuring at the heart of Oliver Glasner's midfield, he is the latest of the Eagles' Championship expats and his performances last season earned him a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

While he has been inhibited by injuries this season, he has come back to form in recent weeks and was superb in Palace's 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa last week.

Rovers' transfer chiefs will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his progress, and if Wharton does secure a move, the club stands to receive another huge financial boost.

Adam Wharton attracting Real Madrid interest - Blackburn could benefit

Wharton is attracting interest from abroad, with Los Blancos eager to make the defensive midfielder one of their own in the summer.

Madrid's chief scout, Juni Calafat, is a confirmed admirer of Wharton and has dispatched additional staff to monitor him ahead of a potential move.

In addition, there is domestic interest, with both Manchester United and Liverpool keeping an eye on the 21-year-old. However, it is understood that they have other priorities this summer.

If Wharton were to make a £70 million move, Blackburn would receive a healthy sell-on fee from his transfer. According to Alan Nixon, they hold a 10-15% clause in the profit Palace make from any potential sale.

If the transfer were to go through for the reported figure, Rovers would net around a £5 million boost - a substantial windfall for a player they sold just 18 months ago.

Adam Wharton - England's next star

Talent emerging from the EFL is at an all-time high, and Madrid already have one of the best in former Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham.

The Madrid number five is on a different level, but if Wharton can even come close to reaching his standard, he will have done exceptionally well.

His 51 appearances for Blackburn were exceptional and the way he plays football is akin to a midfielder five years his senior.

Adam Wharton at Blackburn Rovers Appearances 51 Minutes 3,571 Goals 4 Assists 5

For a player yet to reach 100 professional appearances, a £70 million price tag might seem steep. But those who have watched Wharton in action will know exactly why he's valued so highly - his ability to control a game is rare, and few others possess such a calm, commanding presence in the midfield.

Rovers will be delighted to see his ascension and he could soon net them some extra finances to utilise.