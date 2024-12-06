Carlton Palmer has urged Blackburn Rovers to sell Tyrhys Dolan in the upcoming January transfer window, with the 22-year-old's contract situation looking fraught at this moment in time.

The winger, who can also play in an attacking midfield role, has been a key player for John Eustace this season, but with his current deal running out at the end of the campaign, a resolution needs to be sought quickly.

Dolan has been in contractual talks with Rovers for the last 12 months, according to his manager, but the two parties are seemingly no closer to agreeing a new one to secure his future at Ewood Park past the end of the summer.

The Lancashire Telegraph has stated that Blackburn will be owed compensation if he leaves without signing a new deal, and for Eustace, getting his signature is of high priority as the January transfer window nears.

Palmer urges Blackburn to let go of Dolan early if a deal is not agreed

While frustrating, there is still plenty of time for the 22-year-old to sign a new contract and extend his stay in Lancashire even further.

The Manchester-born ace has made nearly 200 appearances for Rovers since joining from Preston North End four years ago, and he has become a staple of the first team throughout that time.

However, speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Palmer, has offered his take on the saga.

He told FLW: "Blackburn Rovers are in 8th, only two points off a play-off place, you don't need these distractions coming your way and the player has just got his head down. Obviously, Blackburn Rovers want to keep their young players, but we've seen what's happened in the past when they've had good young players, they've sold them on for big money.

"I would think with Dolan being only 22, if they can't tie him down in the January transfer window, I would expect them to sell him in January, and not to sit out for minimal compensation.

"But Eustace is hopeful. Dolan is getting a lot of game-time, he's developing as a player, but obviously, if it's a free transfer, his financial standing in terms of his salary could be huge."

Palmer continued: "So, we'll have to wait and see. When it's been going on for as long as 12 months, it's highly unlikely you would think that the deal's going to be struck now unless they make a deal on the basis that they're just going to sell him, and they get the price they want for him.

"But as I said, Eustace said he's still hopeful that a deal might be done, but I think more than likely it won't be. I think then Blackburn Rovers should cash in on him in January and get the maximum that they could get for the player. But it's always difficult when the player gets to that stage because they will sit out their contract."

Blackburn have to get Dolan to sign a new deal

While it seems that Dolan has his heart set on an exit in the summer at the very latest, as Palmer said, Blackburn must arrange a deal with the 22-year-old to extend his deal until the end of the 2025/26 campaign at the very least.

This ensures that they get a credible fee for the winger when the time comes for him to depart, and also offers him the chance to change his mind and stay at Ewood Park if Eustace's side continue to show promise.

Tyrhys Dolan Blackburn Rovers Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 16 (14) Minutes Played 1103 Goals (Assists) 2 (2) xG 3.05 Shots (On Target) 21 (8) Pass Accuracy 77.3% Chances Created 11 Dribble Success 52.9% Touches (In Opposition Box) 561 (41) *Stats correct as of 06/12/2024

Rovers have made huge steps in the right direction this season, and Dolan has played a role in that, and to lose him in January would be hugely detrimental to their objectives.

Blackburn have a surprise, outside chance of finishing in the top six come May, and they will need a player like Dolan on their flank to be that creative force that he can be. Losing him to a rival would be a huge regret for Eustace, and these next few weeks are key to their campaign.