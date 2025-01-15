Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that West Brom winger Jed Wallace would be a better signing for Blackburn Rovers this month than Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

As per a report from journalist Alan Nixon this past weekend, the experienced attacking pair are of interest to John Eustace at Ewood Park, as he looks to strengthen his Rovers squad ahead of a push for the Championship play-offs.

Wallace and Bamford, who both find themselves struggling for minutes at West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United respectively, are proven second tier assets that both come with caveats of form and fitness.

Patrick Bamford & Jed Wallace - Championship performance 2024/25 (as per Transfermarkt) Apps total Starts Minutes Goals Assists Bamford 10 1 123 0 0 Wallace 20 4 459 0 0

WIth the West Brom captain having been completely usurped on the Baggies' right-wing by one of the division's top young talents Tom Fellows, and Bamford recently suffering yet another injury, are the Lancashire side falling into a trap in pursuit of a proven Championship asset?

Carlton Palmer warns Blackburn Rovers over Patrick Bamford pursuit but backed to land Jed Wallace

In light of these rumours, FLW asked former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer on Blackburn's rumoured interest in Wallace and Bamford, and on the latter, he believes it would be a bad deal if Rovers were to seriously pursue the out of form Leeds striker.

However, when it comes to Wallace, Eustace has been backed by Palmer to go out and secure his signature.

"I'm a big admirer of Patrick Bamford, but again, apparently he's picked up an injury to his hamstring," Palmer said.

"He's just not played enough football of late, and he's picked up too many injuries, so I think that may force his hand.

"John Eustace has been very coy when asked about Bamford and Wallace. I think Jed Wallace is a more realistic signing from West Bromwich Albion, he is their club captain, he's out of the picture at the moment and he wants to play regular first team football.

"I can see the Baggies looking to move him out and using that money to bring in other players. He's not had any game time at all, so that makes more sense.

"Daniel Farke has always said he'd like to keep Patrick Bamford in the building, and Patrick is a tremendous player, he can score goals at Championship level and he's proved he can score goals at Premier League level, it's just the problem that he's consistently not been fit over the last few years.

"So it may be a case of Leeds United keeping him in the building until the end of the season, but for me, looking at him, if I was a manager I wouldn't be able to rely on him.

"He's not going to come for short change, and he's not a player that I'm going to be able to rely on week-in-week-out.

"Whereas, Jed Wallace, he's fit, he's proven at Championship level, and I think he would be a good bit of business if they were able to bring him into the football club."

Jed Wallace would be a much better fit for Blackburn Rovers than Patrick Bamford

Wallace has fallen drastically out of favour at The Hawthorns, having started just four matches of the current Championship campaign.

This is in stark contrast to his first two seasons in the West Midlands, which saw 46 and 44 starts respectively, the latter of which, as Palmer stated, he served as club captain.

A reduction of minutes for the 30-year-old has been somewhat vindicated, as the Berkshire-born winger has failed to deliver a single attacking return in 459 minutes in England's second-tier this term.

In contrast, 21-year-old Tom Fellows has been sensational on the Baggies' right flank this season, becoming the first player to achieve double-digit assists across the entirety of the EFL.

With Fellows having made the right-wing position his own, it may be time for Wallace to seek pastures new, and Blackburn Rovers, just one point and one place behind WBA, it could be the perfect sideways move to reignite his once glistening career.