Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Derby County handed transfer boost as EFL ace rejects new contract

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has rejected a new contract offer from the club, reports London News Online.

Phillips, 25, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this summer. Since the Addicks’ relegation into League One there’s been a lot of speculation around a lot of their players, and Phillips looks as though he’ll be on his way.

Blackburn seemed to be keen on Phillips at first, but it was revealed that Blackburn might struggle to land the goalkeeper due to finances. Now though, all of Cardiff City, Derby County and Middlesbrough have joined the race for Phillips.

With Charlton facing an uncertain future, amid ongoing controversy and debate off the pitch, it seems likely that they’ll lose some names this summer, with the Championship being the likeliest destination for those departing.

Lee Bowyer himself could face a testing summer – he was strongly linked with the Birmingham City job before Aitor Karanka’s appointment, and could yet be linked with more jobs ahead of the September restart.

The club is yet to put a price-tag on Phillips, but expect the Addicks to hold out for a couple million on their homegrown keeper, who featured in all 46 of Charlton’s Championship games last season.

The verdict

Philips deserves to be playing in the Championship. He proved himself a valiant stopper last campaign and it’s no surprise to see so many clubs in for him.

As the race heats up though, Charlton will be hoping that a bidding war will commence – clubs will have to start bidding soon if their to have a chance of landing Phillips at the right price.